Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Steam Deck verified, and a native app

BioWare and EA have announced some information about the Steam PC version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and it’s great news indeed.

Announced on X (formerly Twitter), BioWare have explained that not only will the game be verified on Steam Deck at launch, but that it’ll also be a native app to Steam.

We’re making great progress towards our fall launch date, and can confirm early that #DragonAge: The Veilguard is going all-in on

Steam features! ⚔️We’re verified on Steam Deck.

⚔️We’ll be Steam native – meaning the EA App will not be required to play the game.

What this means is that, as BioWare says, you won’t need an EA App on PC or Steam Deck to run the game. If you buy it on Steam, when you click play, it’ll just work without a secondary launcher. This is a pretty big deal, especially as when this isn’t the case, it can affect the Steam Deck verification process. On that note, being Deck verified means it’ll run well and have no issues on Steam Deck, as well, which is great news, since fans have been jumping through hoops to get the heavily discounted previous titles to work on the device over the years.

Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in conflict and secret magics. Now, a pair of corrupt ancient gods have broken free from centuries of darkness and are hellbent on destroying the world. Thedas needs someone they can count on. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight to stop the gods from blighting the world. But you can’t do this alone – the odds are stacked against you. Lead a team of seven companions, each with their own rich story to discover and shape, and together you will become The Veilguard. Rally the Veilguard and defy the gods in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an immersive single-player RPG where you become the leader others believe in.

Excitingly, it also sounds like we’re going to hear about a release date sometime this Summer, as the team also said: “Details on launch coming later this summer”.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X this Fall.