Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailer shows off an epic fight

A new trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been revealed during the September PlayStation State of Play, and it’s pretty epic.

It’s one of those videos where you watch and think “If they’re showing this off pre-release, what else does this game include?”, because it features something you might find a bit spoiler-y. The four minute video shows off a fight against… ready for this… a dragon. It also shows some nice visual fidelity, and generally makes the game look pretty damn good.

Anyway, check out the video, below:

Jino Talens, Global Integrated Communications Director at Electronic Arts took to the Official PlayStation Blog to say: “We are excited to share with you the latest look from Dragon Age: The Veilguard. In this new gameplay slice, captured on PlayStation 5, watch Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero, fighting alongside two companions, Taash and Lucanis, that we brought along specifically for this battle. There are seven companions in total in the game, and these make up the Veilguard – who are tasked with Rook to take on corrupt ancient gods who are hellbent on destroying the world.”

Talens added: “As seen in the trailer, the blighted gods have unleashed a fearsome dragon on Thedas. It will be up to you, as Rook, to use all your tactical skills and abilities in the fight – whilst commanding your companions in battle with the ability wheel – to fight smart and strategically deliver the most devastating attacks and combos to bring the gigantic beast down.”

This particular video features a Mage version of Rook (one of three starting classes you can choose from), and has a staff for ranged attacks, or an “Elemental Orb and Dagger for close quarters combat”. The ice dragon in the trailer is vulnerable to fire, as you can see.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 31st.