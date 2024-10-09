Dragon Age: The Veilguard accessibility features detailed by BioWare

BioWare has released a blog post featuring a deep dive that goes into all of the accessibility features coming to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The developers have incorporated these considerations ever since the early stages, making the implementation of these accessibility options one of the fundamental components of the game’s creation.

Unite the Veilguard and defy the gods in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an immersive single-player RPG where you become the leader others believe in.

The blog post details everything that will be featured, such as the various visual, audio, control, and gameplay options. BioWare said that “regardless of skill level or ability, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the full experience and story of our game.”

There are five different difficulty options that will allow players to enjoy the story without a deep strategic challenge via the ‘Storyteller’ setting, and all the way up to the ‘Nightmare’ difficulty for those looking for the ultimate challenge. There are plenty of combat options to customise the experience entirely, along with visual settings that allow players to hide certain elements of their HUD Controls can also be remapped, and audio can be changed via various sliders for speakers, volume, and more.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be out at the end of October, and the news regarding these accessibility options is great news for fans who need additional support. It has the potential to be one of the biggest games of the year, and we are so excited to play more.