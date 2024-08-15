Dragon Age: The Veilguard official release date confirmed

EA and BioWare have finally ended our suffering and announced the official release date of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the fourth main entry in the critically-acclaimed Dragon Age series. The brand new release date trailer, below, unveils the date as Thursday October 31, 2024.
Yup, that’s right: they’re going for a Halloween release, for reasons we can only guess at. The official statement from Creative Director John Epler reads:
“As someone who’s been working on Dragon Age for over 15 years, I know just how much our community has been looking forward to this day, and I’m equally excited to share and celebrate that the game will officially launch on October 31. We wanted to give you the choice to really express yourself, and do that in a world full of adventure and danger. So whether you’re a Warrior, Rogue or a Mage, we can’t wait for you to gear up, gather your party, and set out for another thrilling adventure through Thedas this Halloween.”
In Dragon Age: The Veilguard you play as new, fully customisable character Rook, taking the fight to a cadre of corrupt Elven gods alongside new companions Davrin, Neve, Taash, Bellara, Emmrich, Lucanis – and returning badass Harding. In true Dragon Age fashion, each member of your crew is equally vital – as are the relationships that will be forged or broken over the course of your quest.
EA have also made pre-orders possible from today. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition on console ($69.99) or PC ($59.99) will receive cosmetic “Blood Dragon” armour sets for the Warrior, Rogue, and Mage classes, while the Deluxe Edition ($89.99 on console or $79.99 on PC) grants you three Rook armour sets, six Rook weapons, and seven companion weapons and armour sets for your crew. Additionally, EA Play Pro members will get unlimited access to the EA Play Pro Edition starting on October 31st.
Not only this, but you can visit the BioWare Gear Store to pick up new merchandise such as Rook’s Coffer, which contains a variety of “unique physical keepsakes” including a light-up Lyrium dagger and a deck of cards featuring in-game artwork.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is developed by BioWare and published by EA, and will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC (with Steamdeck verification) on October 31, 2024.