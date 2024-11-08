Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets PS5 Pro update

Respawn Entertainment has announced an update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which adds support for the newly released PlayStation 5 Pro.

Released back in April 2023, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was well received, but it did have some technical issues. The game was also recently released on PS4 and Xbox One, as well. The newly released PS5 Pro update adds optimisations with a “variety of graphical and technical improvements that make it a must-play experience for those who are picking up the console.”

Here’s the enhancements for on PS5 Pro, then:

Visibly higher base resolutions in both Quality and Performance modes.

Quality mode retains a 4K resolution and ray-traced elements but is now upscaled from 1800p to 2160p

Performance mode now runs at a higher resolution of 1800p (upscaled from 1200p) and includes raytraced occlusion and reflections while continuing to target 60 fps.

In our 9/10 scoring review, Chris White said: “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is going to make a lot of fans happy, whether you’re unfamiliar with the wider Star Wars universe or not. Combat and traversal is sublime, and despite certain boss fights being as tough as Beskar nails, the satisfaction of taking down a legendary enemy feels euphoric. There’s so much to do and see, with a story that grips you until the very end, never taking its foot off the gas and giving you all the thrills and excitement seen in some of the most highly regarded stories fans already know and love. Cal Kestis has become one of my favourite Jedis of all time, and even after finishing the story, I’m still uncovering something new. I don’t want to stop playing this game, and I’m sure many others will feel the same.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.