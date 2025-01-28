Split Fiction gets a new trailer showing off side stories and co-op gameplay

As we get closer to the March release date for Split Fiction, it seems we’re getting a new trailer for the game, showing off the side-stories and co-op.

Hazelight says that: “In the trailer, Hazelight founder, Josef Fares showcases more of the inventive co-op scenarios and ever-changing gameplay variety the studio is known for. The video also shows off Side Stories: optional one-off adventures hidden in the main story levels that shake up the mechanics even more, as main characters Mio and Zoe surf on sandfish and snowboard down a mountain in the middle of a futuristic battlefield.”

Check out the trailer, below:

You and your co-op partner play together as Mio & Zoe, two writers stuck in a simulation of their own stories while visiting the shady new Rader Publishing headquarters in pursuit of a lucrative publishing deal. An accident puts Mio and Zoe inside the same shared simulation, throwing them back and forth between their own sci-fi and fantasy fiction while the nefarious publishing company tries to steal all of their ideas.

On the official blog, we get some info about the side-stories:

If you’ve played A Way Out or It Takes Two before, you’ll know that Hazelight Studios are masters of co-op gameplay variety. In addition to all of the incredible sci-fi and fantasy variety featured in the Split Fiction main story, you will encounter mysterious, out of place portals that you can enter to explore all new and vastly different worlds and locations that are completely optional. These are Side Stories! Side Stories are anomalies that occur as a consequence of Mio and Zoe being stuck in the same simulation. These portals are attempts by the simulation to steal unfinished stories and ideas that Mio and Zoe wrote when they were younger, leading to some truly weird, wonderful, and chaotic situations.

Split Fiction is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App on March 6th.