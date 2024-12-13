Hazelight and EA Originals teaming up for Split Fiction

Hazelight Studios and EA Originals have together announced Split Fiction, the next game from the team behind It Takes Two.

It’ll be no surprise to anyone who played the game of the year title, It Takes Two, but Split Fiction is another co-op focussed game. The publisher says it’s “an action-adventure game that pushes the boundaries of the co-op genre further than ever”. Oh and the friend’s pass, that the studio has used before, returns, meaning you can play with a friend without buying two copies, and has pushed things even further, since it’s got crossplay enabled, too.

Check out the trailer, below:

In Split Fiction, players will discover a variety of sci-fi and fantasy mechanics and abilities. Escape a sun that’s going supernova, challenge a monkey to a dance battle, try out some cool hoverboard tricks, fight an evil kitty and ride everything from gravity bikes to a sandshark. With worlds that are entirely different from each other, surprising challenges await players at every turn. Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers, one of sci-fi and the other of fantasy, who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. Jumping back and forth between worlds, they’ll have to work together and master a variety of abilities in order to break free with their memories intact.

“At Hazelight, we’ve been building co-op games for 10 years, and with every game we push beyond what players expect for action-adventure co-op games. I’m so proud of what we have built with Split Fiction. Let me tell you guys, it’s going to blow your mind,” said Josef Fares, Founder of Hazelight Studios. “Because Mio and Zoe jump back and forth between sci-fi and fantasy worlds we’ve been able to do some really wild things with gameplay and storytelling. This is definitely our most epic co-op adventure yet.”

“Friendships and great memories are made through playing amazing co-op games together – and no one does it better than Hazelight,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “We’re excited to continue our long-term partnership with Josef and his talented team to bring another innovative, collaborative adventure to life; one that continues to push the boundaries and redefine what players can experience together on and off the screen.”

Split Fiction is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA app on March 6th, 2025.