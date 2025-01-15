The Sims celebrating 25 years this month

The Sims will be celebrating turning 25 on February 4 with tons of free content, limited time events, a new Creator Kit, and plenty more. To give players a chance to see what’s in store over the coming month, EA has released an official post via The Sims newsroom where all of the cool details have been announced.

What’s a birthday without gifts? On February 4th, The Sims 4 base game will receive a huge update, bringing 70+ new in-game items to all players. There will be new Create a Sim options, including two new hairstyles, baby hairs added to three classic hairstyles, and a goatee for those looking for new facial hair options. Kiddos won’t be left out, as Toddlers will receive a new hairdo! In addition, there will be new clothing from head to toe, like a new turtleneck and bodysuit, along with jackets, jeans, bike shorts, and so much more. And don’t forget to accessorize with a gold chain or a classy set of pearls, a fitted cap, and new shoes, including heels, sneakers, and sandals.

On top of a special 25-hour livestream to free content, here are just some of the highlights coming to The Sims universe this month:

Jan 16 – 3 Iconic Kits

Jan 27-31 – Nostalgia Now

Feb 4 – 25th Birthday Celebration 25 Hour Livestream The Sims 4 Event Begins The Sims 4 Free Content The Sims FreePlay Events

Feb 6 – The Sims 4 Motherlode Season