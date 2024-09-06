The Sims 4 ‘To Be Continued’ season brings plenty of content to the game

EA has shed some light on what’s in store for The Sims 4 in its ‘To Be Continued’ season, happing between now until December. Since The Sims 4 released, it has received a constant flow of new DLC coming to the game, and this new season will offer even more to those still in love with controlling their own slice of life. Throughout the season, there will be new free updates and more to uncover, and if you’re keen to keep up to date, you can find any official updates right here on the official site.

These are just a few things coming to The SIms 4 To Be Continued, giving players a taste of what is in store between September and December:

Give your little nooboo a sophisticated start with the Storybook Nursery Kit or build an inspiring retreat to help your Sim’s creativity flow with the Artist Studio Kit. Both are set to release on September 19th.

Help Grim out and earn free items in the Reaper’s Rewards Event! Coming to the base game September 24th. Keep an eye out for more information that will be shared in the days ahead.

Speaking of Grim, the fan-favorite hooded figure will make an appearance in the Life and Death Expansion Pack. Get a first look on October 3rd and embark on an endless journey through life and beyond with the pack releasing this Halloween on October 31st!

A trailer summarising the updates and sharing very little else (you tease, EA!) can be watched below: