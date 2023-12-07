The Sims 4 For Rent launches, celebrates with pop-up installation

The latest expansion pack for The Sims 4 has been released, and to celebrate “For Rent”, a pop-up estate agents has been set up in London, UK.

It’s pretty rough weather here in the UK right now, but for those brave enough, for two days the “Landgraab & Sons Estate Agents” is open, and the idea is that the pop-up brings the gameplay elements from The Sims 4 For Rent into the real world, “giving guests the chance to put themselves into the shoes of a property mogul for the day”.

The pop-up is in Central London today (December 7th) and tomorrow (December 8th), and you get hands-on with the new expansion pack, too. The installation will let you “simify” yourself in a picture and, says EA: “interact with their favourite characters from The Sims in real life”.

It’s time to open your door to new rental opportunities in the picturesque world of Tomarang! Experience the neighborhood as a Property Owner or tenant – fix utilities, deal with unruly neighbors, create a community and even manage multiple Residential Rentals. In The Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack, players will have the opportunity to build and create a variety of dwellings, including townhomes, duplexes, apartments and more! Players will discover that close living quarters make for some of the most harmonious relationships that will either bring the community together or drive it apart!

We’ve enjoyed a lot of the expansions for the game here, with Mick saying “Encouraging community drive is one thing, but actively pushing you to consider the way your Sims live their lives for a greater good than simply having the best material possessions feels new and fresh even this far into the game’s lifespan. Eco Lifestyle is another game changer for The Sims 4, and a true home run for Maxis” about the Eco Lifestyle expansion.

The Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack is now available on PC (via EA app, Mac via Origin, Epic Games Store, and Steam) PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.