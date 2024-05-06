EA Sports FC Bundesliga team of the season announced

EA has announced the Bundesliga and Frauen Bundesliga team of the season players for EA Sports FC 24, and there’s some obvious names in there.

First up, as you’d expect, there’s plenty of Bayer Leverkusen players in there, but also a few Dortmund and Bayern Munich players, too. The inclusion of Jadon Sancho might hurt some Manchester United fans, and despite Marco Reus apparently not signing a new contract, he’s in there, too, with a 95 rated CAM position card.

Harry Kane is obviously included, with a 97-rated Striker card, and Musiala also has a 95-rated CAM card. His pace and passing is going to be great, but his 99 dribbling is fairly accurate to life. Also from Bayern, there’s a 94-rated Upamencano, 94-rated Davies, and 93 rated LM Coman.

Bayer Leverkusn has Grimaldo, Wirtz, Frimpong, Tah, Boniface, Xhaka, and Tabsoba. You can check out the full list of the Bundesliga TOTS, here.

Moving to the Frauen Bundesliga, it mostly features Bayern Munich, Wolfsberg, and Frankfurt. With Alexandra Popp getting a 97-rated card, Lea Schuller on 95, and CDM Lena Oberdoft (Wolfsburb) getting a 96-rated card, and a TOTS Moments card. Check out the other players, below.

In our review of EA Sports FC 24 we said: “EA Sports FC 24 continues to improve the moment-to-moment gameplay, and the HyperMotion technology is noticeable from the moment you play with the best teams in the world. PlayStyles are also a fantastic addition, adding even more levels of authenticity to matches, along with unpredictable action that causes you to play to each player’s strengths. Careers have had some decent additions, but aren’t a huge step away from FIFA 23, and UT Evolutions give you more control over certain cards throughout the season. It may not have the same name anymore, but EA Sports is still the king of football games.”

We also liked the Switch version, and you can read that review here.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.