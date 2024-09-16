EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack revealed in full

Electronic Arts has revealed the full EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack ahead of the September 27th release date, with 114 songs included, and three further songs coming via post-launch updates.

The publisher says that the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack “includes several unreleased songs anticipated to drop later this year, including a track by Glastonbury headliners and the sixth most awarded band ever, Coldplay”, adding: “Two unreleased tracks from Delfina Dib – an Argentine artist whose music reflects her diverse Lebanese and Spanish-Italian roots – will also feature in FC 25. Other unreleased songs will come from Mercury Prize-nominated FKA Twigs; and platinum-selling, Welsh rockers, Catfish and the Bottlemen.”

You can check out the full playlist on Spotify, via this link.

EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack

49th & Main ft. A Little Sound – Can’t Walk Away

1300 ft. Easymind & Oddeen – Wire

ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae – Heard It Like This

Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex – TAKA

Alex Spencer – Nightmares

Alok & Brô MC’s – JARAHA

Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi – Hey Hey Hey

Andruss & Sam Collins – PAPI

Angélica Garcia – Juanita

AntsLive – Richer

Apashe ft. Geoffroy – Lost In Mumbai

Arka – Soul

Balu Brigada – So Cold

Ben Böhmer ft. Enfant Sauvage – Evermore

Biig Piig – Decimal

Billie Eilish – CHIHIRO

Bizarrap, Natanael Cano – Entre las de 20

Bklava, bullet tooth – makes me (wanna move)

BLANCO – Ancora, Ancora, Ancora

Boston Bun – NOBODY // ME

Brittany Howard – Prove It To You

Buddy ft. Smino & Cedxric – Should’ve Known

Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi – LDN PLNQ

Catfish and the Bottlemen – Suntitled

Channel Tres ft. Barney Bones – Berghain

Charli xcx – Sympathy is a knife

Coldplay – iAAM

Dahi (ft. Moses Sumney, Mez) – Find Me

Dawn Richard – Babe Ruth

DELFINA DIB – A.T.A.

DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO – NASSY

DijahSB ft. Aahhhli! – On Sight

Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On

DJ LYAN ft. Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY – DESI TRILL (Remix)

DJ Susan & Shift K3Y – Feel Alive

Dpart x Niall T – Tainted

Elyanna – Ganeni

Empress Of – What Type Of Girl Am I?

Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR – Shook Up

Ezra Collective ft. Yazmin Lacey – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing

FKA twigs – new song

Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes – Trouble

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – places to be

Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun – ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL

Free Nationals ft. A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak – Gangsta

Freq Motif x Kaleta – Today

Future Islands – King Of Sweden

Future Utopia – Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)

Geolier – I P’ ME, TU P’ TE

GIFT – Light Runner

Gino x P Money – Villains

Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (Airlock)

Good Neighbours – Daisies

Hinds – En Forma

Home Counties – Uptight

Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank – Lights

Ice Spice x Central Cee – Did It First

J Balvin ft. SAIKO – Gaga

Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling

Jamie xx (ft. The Avalanches) – All You Children

Joe P – Everybody’s Different

Jordan Rakei – Trust

JUMADIBA – BABE

Justice (starring Tame Impala) – Neverender

Justice (starring Thundercat) – The End

Kaeto – Don’t Ask

Kasabian – Call

Kat Dahlia – Futuro Amor

Logic – Gardens III

Lola Young – Flicker Of Light

Los Rabanes – Billete

MATA – Lloret de Mar

Maverick Sabre – Roses Ether

McKinley Dixon – Run, Run, Run

MEDUZA (with Varun Jain) – Dola re Dola

Monrroe ft. Sparkz – Blindside

Moonchild Sanelly – Gwara Gwara

NERVO, Hook N Sling – My Reason

Nia Archives – Cards On The Table

Noga Erez – Godmother

Nonô – Vem

Nu:Tone x Doktor ft. Gardna – Fighter

Obongjayar – Tomorrow Man

Omah Lay – Moving

Overmono & The Streets – Turn The Page

OZworld ft. Tsubaki & Awich – MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~

Pa Salieu – Allergy

Pastel – samba de rua

Phantogram – Come Alive

Porter Robinson – Cheerleader

Rag’n’Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?

Rema, Shallipopi – BENIN BOYS

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Break My Love

SAIKO, Omar Montes – YO LO SOÑÉ

salute (ft. Karma Kid) – reason

SANITY ft. Kofi Stone – Black Eye

Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly – Big Man

Shelailai – GOODTIME

Sia ft. Labrinth – Incredible

Sofi Tukker & Channel Tres – Cafuné

Soft Launch – Cartwheels

St. Vincent – Big Time Nothing

Summer Cem – Ver Kaç

Sunday Scaries ft. Kaleena Zanders – Dance No More

Teddy Swims – Apple Juice

Tiakola – Formidable

Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III – Silence Of Love

Touch Sensitive ft. Telenova – U Want More

Tseba & ELOQ – Wikidest DJ

Twenty One Pilots – Midwest Indigo

Vale, Yendry – Escándalo

Vince Staples – Black&Blue

Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu – Weak

WAY2LATE ft. Confz & Keeya Keys – On Job

Willo – Tha Rhythm

Young Miko – arcoíris

EA Sports FC 25 is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on September 27th.