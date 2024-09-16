EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack revealed in full

Electronic Arts has revealed the full EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack ahead of the September 27th release date, with 114 songs included, and three further songs coming via post-launch updates.
The publisher says that the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack “includes several unreleased songs anticipated to drop later this year, including a track by Glastonbury headliners and the sixth most awarded band ever, Coldplay”, adding: “Two unreleased tracks from Delfina Dib – an Argentine artist whose music reflects her diverse Lebanese and Spanish-Italian roots – will also feature in FC 25. Other unreleased songs will come from Mercury Prize-nominated FKA Twigs; and platinum-selling, Welsh rockers, Catfish and the Bottlemen.”
You can check out the full playlist on Spotify, via this link.
EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack
- 49th & Main ft. A Little Sound – Can’t Walk Away
- 1300 ft. Easymind & Oddeen – Wire
- ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae – Heard It Like This
- Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex – TAKA
- Alex Spencer – Nightmares
- Alok & Brô MC’s – JARAHA
- Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi – Hey Hey Hey
- Andruss & Sam Collins – PAPI
- Angélica Garcia – Juanita
- AntsLive – Richer
- Apashe ft. Geoffroy – Lost In Mumbai
- Arka – Soul
- Balu Brigada – So Cold
- Ben Böhmer ft. Enfant Sauvage – Evermore
- Biig Piig – Decimal
- Billie Eilish – CHIHIRO
- Bizarrap, Natanael Cano – Entre las de 20
- Bklava, bullet tooth – makes me (wanna move)
- BLANCO – Ancora, Ancora, Ancora
- Boston Bun – NOBODY // ME
- Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
- Buddy ft. Smino & Cedxric – Should’ve Known
- Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi – LDN PLNQ
- Catfish and the Bottlemen – Suntitled
- Channel Tres ft. Barney Bones – Berghain
- Charli xcx – Sympathy is a knife
- Coldplay – iAAM
- Dahi (ft. Moses Sumney, Mez) – Find Me
- Dawn Richard – Babe Ruth
- DELFINA DIB – A.T.A.
- DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO – NASSY
- DijahSB ft. Aahhhli! – On Sight
- Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
- DJ LYAN ft. Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY – DESI TRILL (Remix)
- DJ Susan & Shift K3Y – Feel Alive
- Dpart x Niall T – Tainted
- Elyanna – Ganeni
- Empress Of – What Type Of Girl Am I?
- Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR – Shook Up
- Ezra Collective ft. Yazmin Lacey – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
- FKA twigs – new song
- Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes – Trouble
- Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
- Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – places to be
- Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun – ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL
- Free Nationals ft. A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak – Gangsta
- Freq Motif x Kaleta – Today
- Future Islands – King Of Sweden
- Future Utopia – Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)
- Geolier – I P’ ME, TU P’ TE
- GIFT – Light Runner
- Gino x P Money – Villains
- Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (Airlock)
- Good Neighbours – Daisies
- Hinds – En Forma
- Home Counties – Uptight
- Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank – Lights
- Ice Spice x Central Cee – Did It First
- J Balvin ft. SAIKO – Gaga
- Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling
- Jamie xx (ft. The Avalanches) – All You Children
- Joe P – Everybody’s Different
- Jordan Rakei – Trust
- JUMADIBA – BABE
- Justice (starring Tame Impala) – Neverender
- Justice (starring Thundercat) – The End
- Kaeto – Don’t Ask
- Kasabian – Call
- Kat Dahlia – Futuro Amor
- Logic – Gardens III
- Lola Young – Flicker Of Light
- Los Rabanes – Billete
- MATA – Lloret de Mar
- Maverick Sabre – Roses Ether
- McKinley Dixon – Run, Run, Run
- MEDUZA (with Varun Jain) – Dola re Dola
- Monrroe ft. Sparkz – Blindside
- Moonchild Sanelly – Gwara Gwara
- NERVO, Hook N Sling – My Reason
- Nia Archives – Cards On The Table
- Noga Erez – Godmother
- Nonô – Vem
- Nu:Tone x Doktor ft. Gardna – Fighter
- Obongjayar – Tomorrow Man
- Omah Lay – Moving
- Overmono & The Streets – Turn The Page
- OZworld ft. Tsubaki & Awich – MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~
- Pa Salieu – Allergy
- Pastel – samba de rua
- Phantogram – Come Alive
- Porter Robinson – Cheerleader
- Rag’n’Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?
- Rema, Shallipopi – BENIN BOYS
- RÜFÜS DU SOL – Break My Love
- SAIKO, Omar Montes – YO LO SOÑÉ
- salute (ft. Karma Kid) – reason
- SANITY ft. Kofi Stone – Black Eye
- Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly – Big Man
- Shelailai – GOODTIME
- Sia ft. Labrinth – Incredible
- Sofi Tukker & Channel Tres – Cafuné
- Soft Launch – Cartwheels
- St. Vincent – Big Time Nothing
- Summer Cem – Ver Kaç
- Sunday Scaries ft. Kaleena Zanders – Dance No More
- Teddy Swims – Apple Juice
- Tiakola – Formidable
- Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III – Silence Of Love
- Touch Sensitive ft. Telenova – U Want More
- Tseba & ELOQ – Wikidest DJ
- Twenty One Pilots – Midwest Indigo
- Vale, Yendry – Escándalo
- Vince Staples – Black&Blue
- Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu – Weak
- WAY2LATE ft. Confz & Keeya Keys – On Job
- Willo – Tha Rhythm
- Young Miko – arcoíris
EA Sports FC 25 is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on September 27th.