EA Sports FC 25 continues to play like a dream | Hands-on preview

Over the last few days, I’ve watched various presentations from the EA Sports developers about all the changes coming to EA Sports FC 25 this year. While it’s always exciting to hear about how they plan to improve and expand upon their successful series, nothing can beat getting to dive in and just play. I was able to experience the new Rush mode as well as see how things have changed in Champion’s League matches, and once again, it feels like those little changes are making the beautiful game even more entrancing.

EA Sports FC 25 is changing the way tactics are changed at the start of matches, but also altered on the fly during matches. Playing as Real Madrid against Liverpool, I was able to witness first-hand how player roles impact the match. The AI for teammates is exceptional, especially when they’re off the ball. Watching Jude Bellingham slip in behind Rodrygo as a shadow striker allowed me to press higher and find easier passes as I approached the final third of the pitch.

Vinicius Jr played out wide and gave me options to play the ball to him without having to do the work myself, leading to a fluid approach to tactics and making options on the pitch more varied. I’m not one of those players who spends hours tweaking every viable option in the tactics menu, but these changes make it more accessible for people like me. I can’t wait to jump into a career when it releases in September because I feel this year I’ll be making the most of tactics thanks to FC IQ and player roles feeling impactful.

Passing feels more authentic, leaving me to really think about where I was playing the ball due to accuracy mistakes. While you have more control on the ball, clearing the ball in tense situations can go wrong if you don’t take your time. On the flip side of this, precise passes are so much more satisfying, and when you’re breaking on the counter, it looks like a dream. Again, with Real Madrid, I made plays and scored goals that felt differently to anything I did in last year’s game.

When you do score goals, the POV camera on replays is pretty cool. Watching the ball go in from the perspective of Haaland and De Bruyne was amazing. You can see the mascot in the crowd this year, and if you run up to them after scoring, you’ll take part in a celebration with them. It’s not a massive addition, but these small details make games more personal and exciting. Pre-match intros are awesome, and seeing the cameras pan around merch stalls and back areas within the stadium before moving onto the pitch add another layer of immersion.

Goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 25 react so much more authentically. This leads to both new opportunities for deflections or mistakes, but it also means every shot has a different outcome. When a goalie punches the ball away with a deflection, it leads to some interesting moments in the match. Playing just feels different in general. In the past you always knew certain spots where you could potentially score from, and while this is still the case, your chances aren’t always guaranteed. New possibilities are created and there’s more unpredictability which in turn makes every game feel differently. I just want to get into a full season and see how it plays out match after match.

The big new mode in EA Sports FC 25 is Rush, a new 5v5 mode with its own set of rules. Pitches are smaller, but they’re big enough so that you have plenty more possession out-field. It’s faster paced but not overly so, which is one of the reasons I could never fully get on board with Volta. The blue cards which see players sent to the sidelines for a minute following a cheeky foul, the kick-off where the ball is just launched between both teams, and the one continuous game not split into halves makes Rush exciting, and with it being implemented into Career, Ultimate Team, and Clubs makes me excited to see how it impacts the game as a whole.

If it sounds like I’m flitting between opinions and things I’ve noticed, it’s because I’m so excited by EA Sports FC 25. There’s a lot I didn’t get to see in the preview, but the fact I noticed how games feel differently to last year is a clear indication that EA has something great on its hands. Passing feels more grounded, player AI has been improved to make tactics feel important, and goalkeepers being more impressive means goals aren’t always a given. Finally, with Rush, all the big game modes are going to be much more fun. It doesn’t feel like some arbitrary new mode, but an exciting inclusion into every facet of EA’s upcoming sequel.