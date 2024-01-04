EA Sports FC 24 Premier League December POTM shortlist announced

EA Sports FC 24 has shared its shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Month for December, including Mohammed Kudus and Cole Palmer. The shortlist can be found below, along with commentary on each player from the developers:

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Liverpool’s right-back turned midfielder went unbeaten during a month that included matches against Arsenal and Man Utd, getting three

goal involvements, three clean sheets, and creating the joint-most chances of any player in December.

Matheus Cunha – Wolves

Cunha was directly involved in six goals in seven appearances as Wolves won four of their seven matches. He scored or assisted in all but two of his outings.

Mohammed Kudus – West Ham

West Ham’s flying winger scored four times in December, helping to inspire wins over Spurs, Arsenal, Man Utd and Wolves as the Hammers moved into the top six.

Michael Olise – Crystal Palace

A stunning return from injury for the tricky winger, who scored or assisted five goals in a tough month for Crystal Palace, who won only one of their seven matches.

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

The Chelsea star scored four goals and set up a further two, ending the month with three goal involvements to inspire a 3-2 win at Luton

Town.

Marcos Senesi – Bournemouth

An all-round fantastic month for the defender, who contributed at both ends of the pitch, scoring two goals and assisting one, and helping

Bournemouth keep three clean sheets as they lost only one of six matches.

Dominic Solanke – Bournemouth

December’s top scorer netted six goals to move just two off the top of the 2023/24 leading scorers’ chart. His goals included a first senior

hat-trick to inspire a late win at Nott’m Forest.

Son Heung-min – Tottenham

Son’s eight goal involvements were a league high in December as he captained an injury-hit Spurs team to four wins, keeping them in touch with the top teams.

Who do you think is gonna top the EA Sports FC 24 shortlist for Premier League POTM for December?