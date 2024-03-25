Podcast 546: Dragon’s Dogma 2, Rise of the Ronin, Alone in the Dark

Well, you wait for massive games and then three come along at once and all need talking about on a podcast. Phew.

And it’s not exactly just the “size” of the games we’re talking here, but the fact that they are just “big” names as well. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is here, after over ten years of people wanting it, and most of us have played it. Do we like it? Was it worth the wait?

Speaking of comebacks, Alone in the Dark has been sort-of soft-rebooted, with a brand new game that’s more like Resident Evil than the original titles, but does it work? We also need to have a good chat about the latest PS5 exclusive, Rise of the Ronin, since we’ve got Mick here and he reviewed it, after all.

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can ensure you never miss another episode by subscribing on YouTube, and hitting that bell button so you get a notification on your device the second it goes live. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing, on Twitch?

Check back next week for more gaming goodness on the next episode of the podcast. See you then!