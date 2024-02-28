Alone in the Dark gets new ‘Into the Madness’ trailer

Alone in the Dark has received a new ‘Into the Madness’ trailer that takes a look at the main characters portrayed by David Harbour and Jodie Comer. Both actors talk about what drew them to the story, and we also here from Creative Director Mikael Hedberg who says, “one of the most important parts of the game is the place. It’s at its very core a haunted mansion story. That’s why we needed to make sure we recreate Derceto again!”

Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90’s cult classic horror game! Set in the gothic American south in the 1920’s, Alone in the Dark features a noir-setting with classical Lovecraftian horror-elements, where the familiar meets the surreal.

In the trailer, both Harbour and Comer talk about the different story endings and the colourful albeit strange world of Alone in the Dark. It gives us a little insight into why they came on board to make it, and having two incredibly talented actors take on the role of Edward and Emily is going to make it hard to know who to play as first.

Some of the key features of Alone in the Dark are as follows:

Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.

Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting, yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.

Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow and ammunition is scarce.

Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood’s or Edward Carnby’s perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.

Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable, by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

You can watch the Alone in the Dark ‘Into the Madness’ trailer below: