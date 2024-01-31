New Alone in the Dark trailer shows all you need in 60 seconds

THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for upcoming survival horror game, Alone in the Dark, showing “all you need to know in 60 seconds”, and no, the video isn’t just a wall of text saying that it stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer.

The trailer rapidly explains the talent on offer in this one, including the writers, actors, and more. You can check the video out, below:

More than a mere battle for survival, this journey will challenge your core beliefs. But what exactly is Alone in the Dark? Join Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and David Harbour (Stranger Things) in this cosmic horror tale set against a Southern Gothic backdrop. Experience the breakdown of reality through their characters’ eyes as you face countless challenges, from searching puzzles to scarce ammo, to uncover the truth at the heart of Derceto Manor.

The publisher also reminded us that, while it has been delayed (a few times, actually, and it’s now coming on March 20th), there is a digital deluxe edition of the game coming, containing:

Base Game

Derceto 1992 Costume Pack

Vintage Horror Filter Pack

Director’s Commentary Mode

We’ve also got the key features for Alone in the Dark, too:

Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.

Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting, yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.

Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow and ammunition is scarce.

Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood’s or Edward Carnby’s perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.

Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable, by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

Alone in the Dark is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on March 20th.