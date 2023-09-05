Alone in the Dark delayed to January 2024

Alone in the Dark has been delayed to January 16th, 2024, to avoid Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release dates, and to make it better.

And no, that’s not a joke, the developer has actually been refreshingly honest and open about the reasons for the delay, with a statement as follows:

Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan’s epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man. We aim to truly remain as Alone in the Dark as possible. To honor this, the spine-chilling horror game has been rescheduled to unveil its horrors on January 16th, 2024. This extension will serve a dual purpose: not only will it permit us to meticulously perfect the gaming experience, but it will also grant us the opportunity to fully immerse ourselves in the remarkable releases of October.

It is a massively packed release schedule, with October looking particularly mad for sheer volume of titles. Alan Wake 2 itself was recently pushed back a week, giving Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a bit of room to breath as well.

Alone in the Dark is a love letter to the ground-breaking original that lets you experience a haunting story through the eyes of one of the two protagonists: play as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood in this re-imagination of the classic survival horror game where Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic. Explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles, and uncover the uneasy truth of Derceto Manor… Deep in the 1920’s South, Emily Hartwood’s uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You’ll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, and dangerous monsters, and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?

Alone in the Dark is coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5 on January 16th, 2024.