Podcast 545: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Unicorn Overlord, The Thaumaturge, Lightyear Frontier

It’s podcast time, which means loads of games, including some absolutely massive RPGs that we’ve all been playing.

Since we’ve been away we’ve been playing so many games, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which one of us has finished, the other is halfway through, and the other, despite it being his most wanted game of the year, hasn’t even started. In fairness, that’s likely because he’s been hammering through Unicorn Overlord, while the rest of us just leisurely enjoy our space farming survival game, Lightyear Frontier. Oh and just in case you’re worried, we won’t be doing spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on this podcast, so you can listen without fear.

The Thaumaturge is another game that’s been released recently, so we have a chat about that, and why it’s worth your time if you’re on PC, or Steam Deck, etc. And yes, we finally get to the listener questions that have been outstanding for around a month. Whoops.

