Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth soundtrack coming on April 10th

Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth soundtrack will be released on April 10th, and will include 175 tracks from the game.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth soundtrack will be available as a special edition as well as the standard edition, which will and will cost £64.99. The standard edition is £54.99. The first-run “limited edition “FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Original Soundtrack ~Special edit version~” comes with a bonus-track CD that contains all the mini-game BGM that couldn’t be included in the seven CDs”.

For now, though, there is a five track “preview album” available on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, and Square says “the heart-stirring theme song “No Promises to Keep,” sung by platinum-selling artist Loren Allred, composed by the legendary Nobuo Uematsu and distributed by SONY Music, will debut March 20 for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music”. That sampler includes “Toward Mt. Nibel”, “Main Theme of FFVII – Battle Edit”, “With Heavy Heart – A Starbreeze Stroll”, “Rufus’s Welcoming Ceremony – Seventh, Ten Hut!”, and “Listen to the Cries of the Planet – Battle Edit”.

Mitsuto Suzuki, Composer, said: “One of the most thrilling parts of composing for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH was aligning the music to the backstory, direction and story progression of a moment, establishing a sonic foundation on which the entire development team could build an unforgettable scene. There are sections that dig deeper into music from the original game, and sections that were newly crafted for this title. I hope players will find delight in the musical elements and discoveries to be made”.

“Our whole team spent a lot of time and effort on every song in the game, tapping into everything we’ve learned as composers and musicians in our careers. I hope players enjoy the result as much as we enjoyed crafting it.” – Masashi Hamauzu, Composer (MONOMUSIK Inc).

The seven disc set launches on April 10th. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out now for PlayStation 5.