Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival Solutions | All Queen’s Blood Puzzle Solutions

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival solutions can be fiendishly tricky, as you encounter them long before you’re an expert in Queen’s Blood, and therefore don’t fully understand how things all work. In fact, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival comes shortly after a long stretch where you’re forced to play the mini-game a fair bit, but then suddenly throws the “puzzle” element at you, making you wonder just how deep the card game part of Rebirth actually is.

Thankfully we’re here to help you with the Card Carnival solutions. In many ways these are designed as a tutorial to show you how other cards you haven’t yet grabbed might work, and you’ll need to master them to work out how you can defeat the higher tier Queen’s Blood opponents later in the game. So with our video guide, we’ve split them into each puzzle. We’ve also shown the full hands being played so you can not just solve them, but hopefully understand them, too.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival: where is it?

The puzzle elements of Queen’s Blood are introduced during the Costa del Sel segment of the game, around Chapter 6. You will be told to win currency. This is all in order to buy a beach outfit. To do this, you’ll have to take part in optional games. You will almost definitely have to take part in card carnival. It’s located next to the card vendor by the pier.

What is on offer?

The reason you’ll want to win all these challenges is that you will be rewarded. You’ll get very useful cards each time you solve a puzzle. For example, you will win Card 023: Fleetwing for completing the “Three-Card Stud” puzzle. There are “easy card puzzles” and “advanced card puzzles”. There’s also “skill drills”, if you fancy. You should do every one on offer to get each extra card for your own personal deck.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Card Carnival Solutions: Queen’s Blood Solutions

In our video below, you can see the solutions to all seven puzzles, with timestamps (if viewed on YouTube) for each one you’re struggling with. The puzzles are as follows: Three-Card Stud, Go for Choco-Broke, Mischief-Making Moogles, Spears and Needles, Sea Devil by Night, and A Kingly Clash. We’ve also included the solution to Power-Down Practice in the video, too.