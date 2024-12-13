Tekken 8 is getting Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16

Bandai Namco has announced a new character is joining Tekken 8, and it’s a Square Enix collaboration: Clive Rosfield.

From Final Fantasy 16, Clive Rosfield will obviously wield his sword, but also have the Eidolon powers he had in the Square Enix title.

Check out the gameplay trailer, below:

The main protagonist from the epic entry in the FINAL FANTASY series will join the roster as the next DLC playable character with a 72-hour early access for Playable Character Year 1 Pass holder beginning 16th December 2024, and officially releasing on 19th December. This marks the fourth DLC playable character since the game’s launch in January of this year, rounding out the thrilling lineup for its debut season. TEKKEN 8 is available now on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In addition to Clive Rosfield, the new battle stage PHOENIX GATE is also introduced in TEKKEN 8; a pivotal location from FINAL FANTASY XVI where tragic events reshaped the destiny of the game’s main character. The stage’s destruction, brought to life through Eikons and stunning special effects, mirrors key moments of his journey to confront his past. Clive Rosfield and the PHOENIX GATE battle stage will be available for players that have the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack which contains the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. Both are also purchasable separately or as a bundle.

In our review of Tekken 8, we said: “Tekken 8 feels like a new fighter in its approach to its reliance on aggression and precision. The Heat Gauge is a fantastic addition as while it does give you an opportunity to do more damage, it also can’t be taken advantage of thanks to the small window it can be used. The story is on a massive scale that brings every fighter together for a grand tale that spans every continent, and the wealth of modes and content, especially for single player, is great. It looks incredible, and the way in which the cutscenes transition to combat always caught me off guard. Oh yeah, and Tekken Ball’s back, letting you play violent volleyball as a bear fighting a robot.”

Tekken 8 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.