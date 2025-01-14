SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada “Solo mission” story trailer released

Ahead of the release date this month, Bandai Namco has released a “solo mission” story trailer for looter shooter SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada.

If you haven’t heard of this one, it’s developed by Game Studio Inc, and has a short description via Steam, of: “In this PvPvE extraction shooter, players, aided by an AI partner known as a Magus, must survive against xenomorphic creatures and other players in the hunt for resources.”

Check out the new story trailer, below:

Here’s some details about the game, as per the Steam page:

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada takes place in 2222, years after a mysterious poisonous rain called The Tears of the New Moon wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures that now hunt the population. Amidst the calamity, humans are forced to build an underground haven to survive. Take on the role of a Drifter whose goal is to collect the rare resource known as AO Crystals. In your quest, you must collaborate with your artificial intelligence partner to face xenomorphic creatures known as Enders and survive the hazards on the surface. Rise from the underground to a surface world infested with hostile Enders, toxic rains, and other enemies, as you fight to loot for resources. Ride your CRADLECOFFIN, cooperate with your Magus, and stay alert around other players. One false move is all it takes to lose both your mecha and precious supplies, left to be scavenged by the remaining survivors. This humanoid AI supports in exploration, scavenging, and combat. Each model type has a different personality, and its appearance can be extensively customized. They operate by giving tailored feedback on the objective based on analysis of your previous performance in sorties so you don’t make the same mistakes twice. Keep them close, as Magus can also unleash unique abilities when you are in a tough spot!

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada is coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on January 24th.