Elden Ring Nightreign network test dates and times revealed

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have revealed the dates and times for the upcoming Elden Ring Nightreign network test.

The information comes via an email sent out to people who joined the mailing list to find out exactly these details, so let’s get into it:

The Elden Ring Nightreign network test will take place at the following dates and times:

Feb 14th 12:00 – 15:00 CET

Feb 15th 04:00 – 07:00 CET

Feb 16th 20:00 – 23:00 CET

Feb 16th 12:00 – 15:00 CET

Feb 17th 04:00 – 07:00 CET

AS you can see there are five tests, each lasting three hours per session. CET is Central European Time, so that’s an hour ahead of UK time. So for every time take an hour off if you’re in the UK.

The Network Test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch. This large-scale Network Stress Test is designed to evaluate various aspects of the online system’s functionality and performance. We are looking forward to your cooperation to make Elden Ring Nightreign even better. The in-game contents are limited for Network Test Version, and some text and game feature might be different from the product version.

To sign up, you’ll need to have a Bandai Namco account linked to your console of choice, as the Elden Ring Nightreign network test is only for console users.

You can register for the network test at this link. Note that the outcome of entries are on a first come, first served basis, so there’s no guarantee that you’ll get in if you do register.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone adventure within the Elden Ring universe, crafted to offer players a new gaming experience by reimagining the game’s core design.

Elden Ring Nightreign is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025.