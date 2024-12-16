Elden Ring Nightreign is getting a console network test in February

Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have together confirmed a network test for Elden Ring Nightreign is coming in February.

However, it’s not all good news, as while PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X users can get to “play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch”, that same offer isn’t being extended to PC players. Likely due to datamining and such, but we don’t have an official reason right now.

The Elden Ring Nightreign network test version registration will start on January 10th, so check out the official site from that date.

The network test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch. Various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests.

Players take on the night together in an all-new experience from the team at FromSoftware. Elden Ring Nightreign will be a multiplayer-focused return to Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night’s Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the Elden Ring universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat; unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customise and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is coming to PC and consoles in 2025.