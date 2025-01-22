My Hero Ultra Rumble season 9 kicks off with a new character

Bandai Namco has announced that season 9 of My Hero Ultra Rumble has begun, with a new character joining the game.

The publisher says the new character is: “the level-headed Kurogiri from the League of Villains, whose mission is to protect Shigaraki!”, adding “Additional content will also be available such as new costumes and a new stage.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Kurogiri will represent a real threat with his quirk “Warp Gate” that grants him the ability to create and manipulate a dark fog from his hands, which acts as a portal to another location. In battle, he can either release the fog and aim it to attack his opponents or use it to transport himself. Moreover, Kurogiri can use a special ability called ‘Bailed Out’ which warps a downed ally closer to him. Kurogiri comes with a second costume – Commander of Dark Clouds – and the rest of the League also gets their own new costumes: Twice, Mr Compass and Tomura Shigaraki all obtain the Cyberpunk costume, while Himiko Toga can now disguise herself with a Duffle Coat. Players will also be able to use new costumes for the heroes’ side such as Parallel World for Yaoyorozu and Kaminari, Hero Costume All Might ver. for Bakugo, Commander of Chaos for Present Mic, and many others. A new stage has been unlocked, “Chaos City”, where the battle intensifies in a chaotic environment! Finally, new events and pro license can be expected during this season, as well as the return of Toga’s skill set; fans of this cute but psycho Villain can have another chance of obtaining her alternative skill set called “Sting Dance”.

My Hero Ultra Rumble is free to play and out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.