The Blood of Dawnwalker cinematic trailer released

Developer Rebel Wolves has put out a brand new trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker, revealing some cinematics and a glimpse of gameplay, with a full gameplay reveal coming in “Summer 2025”.

Rebel Wolves says it’s a “new role playing saga”, adding it’s “a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative”, and that it’s coming to Xbox Series S|X, PC, PlayStation 5, and will be using Unreal Engine 5. This is the game that publisher Bandai Namco first teased back in December, last year.

Check out the nearly five minute trailer, below:

Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It’s a moment of weakness – and that’s all they needed. Vampires seize their opportunity. They walk out of the shadows and claim what they’ve been denied for centuries: freedom, and power that comes with it. Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same. You play as Coen. A young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love? Combine vampiric strength with human resolve. Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun’s light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.

The game developer, Rebel Wolves, has members of the teams who helped developer The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077. We don’t know when the game is coming yet, but it certainly looks interesting.