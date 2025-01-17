BLEACH Rebirth of Souls gets new trailer

A new trailer has been released that showcases some of the features and gameplay from the upcoming fighter BLEACH Rebirth of Souls. For fans eager to see what’s in store from the upcoming Bandai Namco game, there’s plenty to unpack and enjoy from the new video.

Players will be able to experience the journey of Ichigo Kurosaki from the Substitute Soul Reaper Arc, to the conclusion of the Arrancar Arc. In addition, the Secret Story mode delves into the main narrative from each character perspective offering a unique and deeper look through their eyes. Side episodes will also describe the daily life in between battles.

In BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, the fighting system revolves around three fundamentals that play into the strategy of fights. By utilising Attack, Break, and Guard, players will need to exploit weaknesses in their enemy and make a mockery of the opponent’s defence in creative and devastating ways. Keeping distance and countering incoming attacks will be vital, however, something known as the Awakening state, occurring after taking significant punishment, can change battles in an instant, unlocking new potential, better stats, and new actions such as the powerful Kikon Move.

Alongside the Story Mode, players will also be able to test their fighting prowess against their friends offline as well as strangers from across the world online in Battle Mode. Mission Mode, another feature of BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, allows players to be challenged with predefined missions. BLEACH Rebirth of Souls is coming March 21 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-orders are now live, and anyone that grabs it early will receive the Toshiro and Yoruichi Thousand-Year Blood War costume set as a bonus.

You can watch the new trailer for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls below: