Bleach Rebirth of Souls opening cinematic released

Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft have released the opening cinematic for its upcoming 2025 game, Bleach Rebirth of Souls.

The video simply comes with the tagline: “The heroes assemble, the opposition stands resolute. The Soul Society awaits”, and “Accept your soul and reverse fate”, as well as a reminder the gaming is coming in “early 2025”.

The publisher says: “The trailer sets the mood for the game, showcasing some of the characters players will be able to incarnate and play a key role in the story, such as Ichigo Kurosaki, Yasutora Sado, and Uryu Ishida. BLEACH Rebirth of Souls offers stylish swordfights during which players can use their characters’ unique skill and transformation to gain the upper hand against their foes.”

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in BLEACH Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. BLEACH is a very popular sword-fighting battle-action comic series that ran in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016. The TV animation series was broadcasted from 2004 to March 2012, and a total of four movie versions have been released so far. The final chapter, Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, which features all-new character designs and more powerful characters, has been broadcasted since 2022. BLEACH has received enthusiastic support not only in Japan but also worldwide, and its popularity continues to grow.

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam store page:

Unleash your soul: Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character’s unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies.

Defeat enemies with a single strike: In BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade!

Reverse fate and awaken your power: The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades in the heat of battle to bring victory from the edge of defeat!

Bleach Rebirth of Souls is coming to PS5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.