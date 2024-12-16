Bandai Namco revealing new RPG “The Blood of Dawnwalker” in January

Bandai Namco has confirmed it will be hosting a reveal event for The Blood of Dawnwalker, a new RPG from Rebel Wolves, in January 2025.

The reveal will last “around 45” minutes and will take place via the official Twitch channel at 9pm UK time on January 13th. We don’t know a huge amount about the game yet, other than it’s from a studio that has a “passion for RPGs” and that it’s coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, developed in Unreal Engine 5.

The press release explains a bit more:

Join the Wolfpack as they shed more light on their upcoming dark fantasy narrative sandbox action-RPG. The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first chapter of Rebel Wolves’ brand new role-playing saga with a strong focus on story and narrative, and developed on Unreal Engine 5 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Gather round and see how medieval, 14th-century Europe confronts legends through the eyes of Dawnwalker. Hear about Vale Sangora – its turbulent history, natural landscapes, and secret inhabitants. Witness the premiere of a CGI trailer serving as the game’s opening, learn about the game’s pillars and main concepts, including origins, world, lore, story, narrative and art, and have a tiny glimpse into its gameplay. The Blood of Dawnwalker Game Reveal Event, lasting around 45 minutes, will be co-streaming friendly. Join the pack by broadcasting the event and sharing your spontaneous thoughts and impressions!

It also contains a bit of information about the developer: “Rebel Wolves is a studio built on talent and ambition. A mixture of gamedev veterans and fresh blood that aims to create the dark fantasy games of their dreams. Established in 2022 in Warsaw, Poland, with a plan to bring RPG adventure to the next level. Fuelled by strong vision and fascination with story-driven approach to games.”

The Blood of Dawnwalker will be revealed in January, and is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox.