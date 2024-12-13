Elden Ring Nightreign announced, coming in 2025

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have announced Elden Ring Nightreign, a new three-player co-op adventure, coming in 2025 to PC and consoles.

The publisher says that “Three players can team up and take their chosen Nightfarers to battle against new terrors, and explore an ever-changing map to defeat increasingly challenging bosses and ultimately take on the Nightlord”, which makes it sound a bit like a roguelike, we’d say.

Anyway, watch the reveal trailer below, along with all the information so far:

The world of Elden Ring is getting a standalone multiplayer co-op action survival game that challenges players to band together in order to defeat the Nightlord. Developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., the upcoming game, Elden Ring Nightreign, will thrust players into co-op multiplayer PVE combat against a harsh and unforgiving world. Teaming up in squads of three – or daring to go solo – they must outlast a three day-and-night cycle, making split decisions about combat and exploration across changing maps to become strong enough to take down terrifying bosses at the end of each day. Elden Ring Nightreign will launch in 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Players take on the night together in an all-new experience from the team at FromSoftware. Elden Ring Nightreign will be a multiplayer-focused return to Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night’s Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the Elden Ring universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat; unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customise and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles. Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards and Limveld itself are all ever shifting and evolving each session in the realm of the Nightlord. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Find Sites of Grace to give each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the realm of the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Hero in this parallel world.

