Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide DLC coming in April

Square Enix has announced the second DLC for Final Fantasy 16, The Rising Tide will be coming on April 18th to PlayStation 5, following the previous DLC chapter, Echoes of the Fallen.

Over on the official PlayStation Blog, Stephanie Chang from Square Enix has revealed lots more info, like the fact version 1.30 will also add user interface updates, customisable button layouts, new orchestrion rolls, photo mode, and more.

In terms of the main part of the DLC, though, Chang explains how it’ll start: “An unmarked letter arrives at the hideaway containing a most curious request: the Dominant of Leviathan, the long-lost Eikon of Water, needs rescue. To heed this call, Clive and his companions must journey to Mysidia—a hidden land under a blue sky—where they will uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people”.

As you’d expect, the level cap is being raised to 60 (in story mode and action mode), while it’ll go up to a whopping 110 in Final Fantasy mode (via new game plus), and of course Clive will get new Eikon abilities via Leviathan. There will be new side stories, a new stage, and you’ll get to face off against Leviathan itself. After finishing the DLC you’ll also unlcok a new mode called “Kairos Gate”, described thus: “Fight through 20 stages–each growing more difficult than the last. Maximize battle performance to earn points and find new materials and weapons to upgrade for Clive. Top players can aim for a spot on the global leaderboard!”.

The other updates are part of the version 1.30 update which arrives on the same day, and includes a function that lets you immediately return to the quest give with a “quick complete” function, as well as the previously mentioned additions like the photo mode updates, custom button layouts, and other updates.

Final Fantasy 16 is out now for PlayStation 5.