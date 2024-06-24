Final Fantasy XIV Online Dawntrail expansion celebrated with real life Aetheryte Crystal

Square Enix has unveiled a rather large installation in Central London ahead of the Final Fantasy XIV Online Dawntrail release on July 2nd.

The fifth expansion is being celebrated via a “real life Aetheryte Crystal” that’s outside King’s Cross St. Pancras Station, and is free to visit from today (Monday June 24th) up until 11pm tonight. If you’re wondering what they are, these crystals are how you fast travel in the game. Obviously this is a big reminder of the game’s impending release. Oh and note that despite it being a real life installation, you can’t fast travel with it, you’ll just have to take the tube. Sorry.

Check out an image of the crystal, below:

Dawntrail, the fifth and latest expansion pack for the critically acclaimed MMO FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, is set to launch on Tuesday 2nd July 2024, with Early Access opening on Friday 28th June. The new expansion will bring an abundance of fresh content, including an increased level cap, multiple new jobs, sprawling new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, and side quests, and much more

Pre-orders are available until July 1st (Monday), and there’s also a collector’s edition as well as a physical one. The collector’s box includes the following:

Dawntrail Special Art Box – A unique art box with a shimmering golden base, evocative of a fabled city of gold. It features a

Dawntrail illustration by artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Expertly Crafted Viper Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a viper. Including the base, the figure measures approximately H 9.65″ x W 4.52″ x D 5.90″ (H 24.5cm x W 11.5cm x D 15cm).

Adventurer’s Cloth Map – The latest version of the FFXIV world map, which includes new locations debuting in Dawntrail. Printed on high-quality cloth, measuring approximately 16.53″ x 29.52″ (42cm x 75cm).

The Unending Journey – A ruled notebook inspired by a favourite journal of adventurers, measuring approximately 5.90″ x 4.33″ (15cm x 11cm).

Adventurer’s Pen Case – A roll-up pen case to hold writing instruments and other small items essential to your adventures.

Unfolded, the pen case measures approximately 8.26″ x 9.44″ (21cm x 24cm).

Final Fantasy XIV Online Dawntrail is released on July 2nd. The installation is only available for today, so you’d better be quick. You can download the benchmark for the game, and find out more, here.