Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail coming on July 2nd, collector’s edition revealed

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, the fifth expansion for the MMO, is coming on July 2nd, while also revealing the collector’s edition, as well as the contents it’ll include, with pre-orders opening tomorrow, March 26th.

It was all announced during the Final Fantasy XIV panel at PAX East 2024, where producer and director Naoki Yoshida took a look back on the journey the game has been on, and revealed the two new playable jobs (pictomancer, viper), the new dungeons, and a level increase cap to 100, as well as a whole lot more coming to Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

The collector’s edition will be available in limited quantities from the Square Enix store, and will include a code for the game on Windows PC, Mac, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, or Steam, as well as:

Dawntrail Special Art Box – A unique art box with a shimmering golden base, evocative of a fabled city of gold. It features a Dawntrail illustration by artist Yoshitaka Amano.

A unique art box with a shimmering golden base, evocative of a fabled city of gold. It features a Dawntrail illustration by artist Yoshitaka Amano. Expertly Crafted Viper Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a viper. Including the base, the figure measures approximately H 9.65″ x W 4.52″ x D 5.90″ (H 24.5cm x W 11.5cm x D 15cm).

An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a viper. Including the base, the figure measures approximately H 9.65″ x W 4.52″ x D 5.90″ (H 24.5cm x W 11.5cm x D 15cm). Adventurer’s Cloth Map – The latest version of the FFXIV world map, which includes new locations debuting in Dawntrail. Printed on high-quality cloth, measuring approximately 16.53″ x 29.52″ (42cm x 75cm).

The latest version of the FFXIV world map, which includes new locations debuting in Dawntrail. Printed on high-quality cloth, measuring approximately 16.53″ x 29.52″ (42cm x 75cm). The Unending Journey – A ruled notebook inspired by a favourite journal of adventurers, measuring approximately 5.90″ x 4.33″ (15cm x 11cm).

A ruled notebook inspired by a favourite journal of adventurers, measuring approximately 5.90″ x 4.33″ (15cm x 11cm). Adventurer’s Pen Case – A roll-up pen case to hold writing instruments and other small items essential to your adventures. Unfolded, the pen case measures approximately 8.26″ x 9.44″ (21cm x 24cm).

If you pre-order the digital collector’s edition (also from March 26th), you will get the following in-game items:

In-game Item: Ark Mount – Cleave a trail through the heavens with your own personal Ark, modelled after the dynamic eidolon from Final Fantasy IX.

Cleave a trail through the heavens with your own personal Ark, modelled after the dynamic eidolon from Final Fantasy IX. In-game Item: Garnet Minion – Freer than a canary and sharper than a dagger, this lovingly rendered mammet of Final Fantasy Y IX’s Garnet will fly fearlessly to lands afar.

Freer than a canary and sharper than a dagger, this lovingly rendered mammet of Final Fantasy Y IX’s Garnet will fly fearlessly to lands afar. In-game Item: Chocobo Brush: Pictomancer Weapon – With its charming chocobo motif and signature twinkling star effect, this whimsical brush draws out the best in any pictomancer.

The standard edition will offer the following pre-order bonuses:

Early Access – Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, 28th June, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (BST) and will allow users to play Dawntrail ahead of the official release.

Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, 28th June, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (BST) and will allow users to play Dawntrail ahead of the official release. In-game Item: Wind-up Zidane Minion – This miniature version of Final Fantasy IX’s Zidane makes for an ideal adventuring companion ─ so long as you keep an eye on your valuables.

This miniature version of Final Fantasy IX’s Zidane makes for an ideal adventuring companion ─ so long as you keep an eye on your valuables. In-game Item: Azeyma’s Earrings – Earrings crafted in the image of the radiant sun, symbol of the goddess Azeyma. These useful earrings feature attributes that will vary according to the user’s class/job and current level when equipped. Additionally, the earring grants a 30% increase in EXP gained by defeating enemies when worn, perfect for levelling your jobs to 90.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be released on July 2nd.