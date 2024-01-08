Final Fantasy XIV Online reveals new “PictoMancer” job

Square Enix has revealed the “PictoMancer” job for Final Fantasy XIV Online, and also revealed it has over 30 million registered players, while also delivering some more news on the forthcoming Dawntrail expansion pack, coming Summer 2024.

Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida presented the keynote for Final Fantasy XIV Online, showing off the second of the new jobs arriving in Dawntrail, the aforementioned PictoMancer. Square Enix says that “Pictomancer is a magical ranged DPS job that works in the medium of mixed aether, wielding a specialised brush to render their imaginings reality”. You can see a video of the new class in action, here.

Yoshida also unveiled the female Hrothgar, a new playable race also arriving with the launch of the expansion. The female Hrothgar can be seen in a new trailer, below:

Square dropped a full trailer (five minutes of goodness) for Dawntrail, as well, which can be viewed below:

The keynote also revealed a new city, and a raid series. Here’s the summation of info, from Square Enix’s latest press release:

New Job: Pictomancer – Works in the medium of mixed aether, wielding a specialised brush to render their imaginings reality. These creations include not only creatures and weapons, but landscapes as well. As evoking such wonders takes time, the Pictomancer also keeps instant-cast abilities and spells at the ready.

Works in the medium of mixed aether, wielding a specialised brush to render their imaginings reality. These creations include not only creatures and weapons, but landscapes as well. As evoking such wonders takes time, the Pictomancer also keeps instant-cast abilities and spells at the ready. New Playable Race: Female Hrothgar – The Hrothgar people hail from Ilsabard. A Turali people with shared ancestry, The Xbr’aal, call Yak T’el home. Females number relatively few among the population, but are readily identified by their lithe, muscular forms. Equally distinctive is their predisposition for leadership.

The Hrothgar people hail from Ilsabard. A Turali people with shared ancestry, The Xbr’aal, call Yak T’el home. Females number relatively few among the population, but are readily identified by their lithe, muscular forms. Equally distinctive is their predisposition for leadership. New City: Solution Nine – A city of towering facades constructed by an entirely different civilization than that of Tuliyollal.

A city of towering facades constructed by an entirely different civilization than that of Tuliyollal. New Area: Heritage Found – In this region overflowing with lightning energies, thick thunderclouds blot out the sun, while streaks of purple levin illuminate the land day and night.

In this region overflowing with lightning energies, thick thunderclouds blot out the sun, while streaks of purple levin illuminate the land day and night. New Raid Series: The Arcadion

The Arcadion A New Ultimate Raid: Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)

Futures Rewritten (Ultimate) Expansive New Lifestyle Content: Cosmic Exploration

Cosmic Exploration New Field Operations – New field operations akin to “The Forbidden Land, Eureka” and “Save the Queen” will arrive in Dawntrail.

New field operations akin to “The Forbidden Land, Eureka” and “Save the Queen” will arrive in Dawntrail. A New Limited Job: Beastmaster

There will also be a crossover between Final Fantasy XIV Online and Final Fantasy 16 called “The Path Infernal” which is set for release in April this year.

Lastly. the Xbox Series S|X version of the game will be tested via an open beta in February, so fans who have been waiting a long time can get in on the action there.