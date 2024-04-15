Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail benchmark released

Square Enix has released a benchmarking tool for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail which shows off new footage of the game.

A benchmarking tool is generally released before a game comes out so people can use it to see what sort of performance players will get on their current PC rig. It stresses the machine out to the same degree the game is likely to, and you will then know what frame rate you’re going to get.

The publisher says the benchmark features “new in-game areas, enemies, and more showcasing the exciting additions to come with the expansion alongside the first graphical update for the game”, ahead of the release that’s due on July 2nd.

You can download the benchmark here.

The benchmark software offers users the ability to create a character, or import an existing one, to be featured in the benchmark’s real-time cutscenes. In addition to the existing playable races in the character creator, users will be able to create female Hrothgar: a new playable race debuting alongside Dawntrail. The appearance data of characters created using the benchmark can also be saved for use in the Windows version of the game.

Square Enix also adds that “As part of the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida also discussed a number of updates and changes to come with the release of Dawntrail, alongside the results of the recent 10th Anniversary player survey”.

The crossover questline between XIV and XVI (16) is called “The Path Infernal” and is in the MMORPG until May 8th. If you finish the quests you will get Final Fantasy 16 themed in-game rewards.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is coming on July 2nd. It’ll be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series S|X where the main game recently launched. There’s currently a free trial which includes content from A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood.