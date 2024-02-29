Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth air attacks | How to reach enemies in the air

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth air enemies can be a real pain in the backside, frankly. Early on in the game you’ll be mainly controlling Cloud Strife, and the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth air enemies comes thick and fast, as do the tutorial messages about how you do this, that, or the other. Unless you’ve been playing the previous Remake recently, you’ll likely be wondering why there’s little tutorialising for the combat, but you’ll also be pleased to know that air combat is quite easy to manage, so fret now.

You see, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth air attacks aren’t exclusive to the likes of ranged heroes like Barret Wallace or Aerith Gainsborough, and although you can switch to them with a tap of the D-Pad, you can take them on with Cloud too, and easily!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth air attacks: how do I get into the air as Cloud?

The biggest question you might have is “how do I do air attacks as a melee character”?. After chatting between ourselves here, we aren’t entirely sure if it ever explains this method properly aside a very, very early tutorial slide that appears within the first few hours. And if you mis-read, or didn’t quite comprehend it, you’ll be lost. This is also quite fair, given how much is thrown at you at the start.

Here’s the clearest way we can describe it, then. As cloud, use the Circle button to roll to the left or right. Mid roll, hold the attack button (Square) when locked-on to an enemy, and he will fire out a “wind-like” attack and follow up to them, no matter where and how high they are. It’s basically a homing attack and once you are up there, you can stay up for a while.

In fact, when you’re up near a flying enemy, you can still dodge roll and do the homing attack again. Or, if you prefer, you can change target and home in over to a different enemy as well.

And there you have it, that’s how to deal with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sky based enemies.