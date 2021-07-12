Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Official Benchmark Software released

Square Enix has released Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Official Benchmark software. The benchmark software gives players a chance to test their computer’s ability to run Final Fantasy XIV ahead of the expansion’s launch on November 23, 2021. It features actual in-game areas and character models. The benchmark software also features an updated character creator feature. This includes the option to create male Viera characters: a new playable race to be added in Endwalker. The appearance data of characters created through the benchmark can also be saved for use in the retail version of the game or selected as the character to appear in benchmark cutscenes.

The Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker official benchmark trailer is available here:

Final Fantasy XIV roadmap

Additionally, a roadmap detailing upcoming content leading directly into the launch of Endwalker has been revealed. Players can enjoy content additions and in-game events ahead of the release of the highly anticipated fourth expansion:

July – August

Beginning July 19 and running through August 11, players can obtain a special “Vexed” emote reward. This can be accessed by completing event quests while also earning bonus Manderville Gold Saucer Points (MGP) from Gold Saucer activities. Patch 5.58. Releasing on July 20, the update will mark the beginning of Season 20 of The Feast alongside other content adjustments.

This summer-themed seasonal event will return for a limited time starting from August 13. The Rising. Marking the 8th anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn’s release, The Rising is set to begin on August 27.

September – October

Players can look forward to the return of the popular event that brings Final Fantasy XV hero Noctis Lucis Caelum to the world of Hydaelyn. From September 13, players who have reached level 50 and completed the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon” can participate to earn numerous rewards, including Noctis’ hairstyle and outfit, the four-person Regalia mount, and more. Players who had previously completed this quest can once again experience this questline and adventure alongside Noctis. Moogle Treasure Trove Event. From October 19 and until the planned start of Endwalker early access on November 19, players will have another chance to gather irregular tomestones to exchange for various rewards.

November Onward

Endwalker early access beings on November 19. Players who have pre-ordered the game can begin their adventures ahead of the official release on November 23, 2021. Post-Launch Events. Additional seasonal events are scheduled to land in the months following the release of Endwalker, such as All Saints’ Wake beginning in late November, the Starlight Celebration in December, and Heavensturn to ring in the new year.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is scheduled to release November 23, 2021, for PC, Mac, PS5 and PS4