Final Fantasy XIV Online gets story patch and PS5 launch

Square Enix is today launching Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 5.55. This is the final story patch for the award-winning MMO ahead of the release of highly-anticipated fourth expansion pack Endwalker. They have also announced the PlayStation 5 Console version of Final Fantasy XIV Online is launching today.

Patch 5.55

Patch 5.55 marks the conclusion of the epic tale of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers by bringing additions to the main scenario, YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse and Save the Queen questlines. Further details about the contents of Patch 5.55 can be found below:

Patch 5.5 Main Scenario, Part II – The second part of this final main scenario update before Endwalker sets the stage for the upcoming expansion in grand fashion.

– The second part of this final main scenario update before Endwalker sets the stage for the upcoming expansion in grand fashion. YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse – Additional YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse story has been added to this crossover questline.

– Additional YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse story has been added to this crossover questline. “Save the Queen” Questline Update – This latest update includes a new field area, “Zadnor,” an increased resistance rank cap of 25, final enhancement of resistance weapons, and new large-scale battle content Dalriada for up to 48 players.

Playstation 5 launch

The PlayStation 5 Console version of Final Fantasy XIV Online is also launching today. It comes with a host of new features and improvements, including:

Framerate Improvements

Faster Load Times

4K Resolution Support

DualSense Haptic Feedback

New Trophies

3D Audio Support

The Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition, Starter Edition and the Shadowbringers expansion pack are now available on the PlayStation Store. Additionally, users with a PlayStation 4 license registered to their account can upgrade to the PS5 Upgrade Edition at no extra cost, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 via the Free Trial version or by purchasing the Complete Edition.

A trailer for the PlayStation 5 version of the game can be seen here:

Endwalker

The recently announced fourth expansion pack of the Final Fantasy XIV Online saga, Endwalker, is scheduled to release November 23, 2021, for PC, Mac, PS5 and PS4. Endwalker is the culmination of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before, and will bring an abundance of new content, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, adjustments to the battle system, as well as a variety of new battle, crafter and gatherer content.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s full trailer can be found here:

