Final Fantasy XIV Online 7.1 update out now

Square Enix has released the first main update for Final Fantasy XIV Online since the release of the latest expansion, Dawntrail. The ‘Crossroads’ update brings new content and challenges to Final Fantasy XIV Online through the 7.1 Patch, including the continuation of the Warriors of Light’s journey following the conclusion of the Dawntrail expansion.

There are also new challenges coming with the Final Fantasy XIV Online update, such as the Yuweyawata Field Station dungeon, the Minstrel’s Ballad: Sphene’s Burden trial, the Jade Stoa (Unreal) trial, and debut of the Final Fantasy XI crossover alliance raid series, ‘Echoes of Vana’diel.’

The Patch 7.1x series will include future updates over the coming months, with a breakdown of these below:

November 26 – Patch 7.11 brings new feature Futures Rewritten (Ultimate) featuring familiar faces from the Shadowbringers expansion which sees players take part in 8-player raids

December 17 – Patch 7.15 will offer a new custom delivery NPC, new Hildibrand quests, and additional Wachumqimeqi quests

December 24 – A brand new difficulty tier will be released in the form of the Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic) alliance 24-player raid

January 21 – Patch 7.16 will bring even more additional quests

Features of the Final Fantasy XIV Online update include:

New Main Scenario Quests – Crossroads

New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana'diel – Jeuno: The First Walk

New Dungeon – Yuweyawata Field Station

New Trial – The Minstrel's Ballad: Sphene's Burden

New Unreal Trial – The Jade Stoa (Unreal): Face off against Byakko, one of the Four Lords, at level 100

New Allied Society Quests – Players will be able to undertake new allied society quests for the Pelupelu that are designed for battle classes and jobs

Players will be able to undertake new allied society quests for the Pelupelu that are designed for battle classes and jobs New Game+ Support for Patch 7.0 – Replay main scenario quests, job quests, and role quests