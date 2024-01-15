New Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer “Destined for Rebirth” released

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth called “Destined for Rebirth”, focusing on Sephiroth and the other new characters that will be part of the game when it releases exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29th.

The publisher also says that as well as giving out some “new details about the planet-spanning threat posed by Sephiroth”, the video showcases “epic moments including the fight against the Terror of the Deep boss, the Junon ceremony and Nibelheim Incident, plus first glimpes at newly imagined creatures and characters like the Midgardsormr”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the new story in the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 7I remake project. This standalone adventure set across a vast and vibrant planet sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud’s past bent on ruling the planet, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle to overcome their fates. Explore classic locales reimagined in dazzling detail. Encounter dozens of hours of rewarding side quests, fiend hunts, mini-games and rich stories of the planet’s people and cultures. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth follows the first game in the trilogy, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, released in 2020 to universal acclaim from players and critics around the globe.

The image at the top of this article is of Cait Sith, and is one of a number of new character renders Square Enix has released along with the new trailer. All in all it’s shaping up very nicely ahead of the February release.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on February 29th.