Cyber Manhunt 2: New World coming to early access in May

Developer Aluba Studio and publisher Spiral Up Games has announced Cyber Manhunt 2: New World is coming to PC early access on May 10th.

The title will offer “at least eight hours of immersive gameplay filled with intricate puzzles and engrossing social engineering challenges”, says the publisher, adding that you don’t need to have prior knowledge of the previous game to enjoy this one.

Check out the trailer, below:

In Cyber Manhunt 2: New World, players step into the role of an AI detective plunged into a realm filled with digital mysteries and hidden truths. Employ real-world social engineering techniques and AI-powered investigation tools to crack intriguing puzzles and uncover a thrilling interconnected storyline. Each revelation not only provides startling insights but also weaves into a larger, meticulously crafted conspiracy that resonates with digital challenges.

Aldric Chang, CEO of Spiral Up Games, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce the Early Access release date of Cyber Manhunt 2: New World. This game introduces a new approach to narrative-driven puzzle games, combining elements of real-world hacking with strategic aspects of cyber investigations. We believe it will offer an unmatched, engaging experience for fans of deep storytelling and puzzle solving.”

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Intricate Puzzle Investigations: Step into the digital realm as an AI sleuth and explore a series of deep mysteries, each drawn from real incidents. Enjoy the excitement of untangling complex puzzles that demand sharp intellect and tactical foresight.

Step into the digital realm as an AI sleuth and explore a series of deep mysteries, each drawn from real incidents. Enjoy the excitement of untangling complex puzzles that demand sharp intellect and tactical foresight. Become A Master Detective: Start with basic skills such as password breaking and deceptive phishing, then advance to more complex methods like voice alteration and server infiltration. Engage with realistic hacking tactics that deepen as you navigate through the intricate narratives.

Start with basic skills such as password breaking and deceptive phishing, then advance to more complex methods like voice alteration and server infiltration. Engage with realistic hacking tactics that deepen as you navigate through the intricate narratives. Captivating, Interconnected Storyline: Immerse yourself in a story inspired by actual events, where each chapter intricately ties into a larger, complex plot. Feel the depth of each character’s emotions and psyche as you navigate through a tangled conspiracy.

Immerse yourself in a story inspired by actual events, where each chapter intricately ties into a larger, complex plot. Feel the depth of each character’s emotions and psyche as you navigate through a tangled conspiracy. A Diversity of Characters: Interact with a wide range of unique characters, each reflecting distinct societal roles, drives, and backgrounds. In this era dominated by advanced AI, peel back the layers of their hidden lives, uncovering the deep and multifaceted aspects of their digital presences, where not everything is as it seems.

In terms of why this game is hitting early access, the Steam page explains: ““Based on our experience with our previous release, Cyber Manhunt, we found Early Access to be highly effective in incorporating player feedback into the game development process. Building on this, we are eager to involve you directly in shaping Cyber Manhunt 2: New World. It also helps us efficiently manage development time and costs.”

Cyber Manhunt 2: New World hits PC early access via Steam on May 10th.