Fabledom leaving early access on May 13th

Dear Villages and developer Grenaa Games has announced that city builder Fabledom is leaving early access on May 13th.

The game has had more than 2800 player reviews, and is on an 89% positive rating, and the publisher Dear Villagers says more than 150,000 copies have been sold, with over double that number of wishlists.

Check out the 1.0 release date trailer, below:

Set in a fairytale kingdom of trolls, knights and princesses, Fabledom offers a warm and optimistic approach to city-building games. Having recently launched the captivating update, “A Wedding in a Chateau” on Steam Early Access, players have already begun to explore the new mechanics and structures introduced, such as the prestigious Castle and the romantic Feasting Hall. Here, they can set off on the ultimate romantic journey, culminating in a memorable wedding ceremony. Console releases are also on the horizon, ensuring that players of all platforms can partake in the magic, sometime later this year. Once upon a Village… Set in a wholesome fairytale world, Fabledom is the ideal laid back City builder. Enjoy the growth of your settlement, trade and use diplomacy to ally or challenge your neighbours, and most importantly, find yourself a prince or princess and live happily ever after!

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Create your Kingdom from scratch and fill it with castles, barracks, farms, fields, houses and more!

and fill it with castles, barracks, farms, fields, houses and more! Customize your buildings to your liking , with a variety of decorations and utilities available to create the coziest and most functional village in the entire Kingdom!

, with a variety of decorations and utilities available to create the coziest and most functional village in the entire Kingdom! Gather your Army , choose your Champion and defend your Kingdom against evil neighbors and minions. Or go forth and conquer, sending your Hero to fight on your behalf on a powerful quest to collect epic items and gear!

, choose your Champion and defend your Kingdom against evil neighbors and minions. Or go forth and conquer, sending your Hero to fight on your behalf on a powerful quest to collect epic items and gear! Find a Princess or Prince Charming and marry for love! Or money! “Diplomacy” is the name of the game in feudal times, and Fabledom’s extensive negotiation mechanics allow you to unite out of mutual interest – or battle for dominance!

Fabledom is in PC early access now, and hits version 1.0 on May 13th.