Spirit Mancer launches today for PC, PS5, and Switch

Dear Villagers and Sunny Syrup Studio have together announced that Spirit Mancer is out today for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch,

The game is described by the publisher as a “2D Hack and Slash adventure with deck-building mechanics” title, which lets you “control exclusive dragons and tarot cards”. The PC version also comes with a comic book, soundtrack, and art book, all for $19.99. The console edition includes three card sets (from Idol, Spirit, and Dragon types).

Check out a trailer of the game in action, below:

The creation of Spirit Mancer has gotten influences from classics like Mega Man, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Pokemon. Players are in the role of a modern-day demon hunter, they can go alone or also can join forces with a friend in local couch co-op mode. Slash, Shoot and Break hordes of demons from Ars Goetia and stop the evil queen with the power of the Spirit Mancer. Capture their spirits and summon them out into battle in the beautiful yet dangerous world of Inferno! Spirit Mancer has also a demo publicly available on Steam which will allow players to start discovering its universe and unique gameplay for free, be it on single player mode or in 2 player local co-op!

“Spirit Mancer has become a huge part of our lives. We’ve slept, worked, and lived with it for years, facing challenges and obstacles but also finding a family that’s joined us on this journey. Developing this game has helped us grow as developers and as people. After years of chasing this dream, we’re thrilled to finally share it with all of you. Have fun demon hunting!” – The Sunny Syrup Studio team.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Hack and Slash action combines with deck building elements: With a skill base card, you can summon demons to do your bidding and help you during combat.

Local co-op support: Like in the old arcade times, join forces with a friend and jump together for an epic battle into a colourful and vibrant inferno.

100+ Unique enemies you can fight and capture: Huge variety of unique monsters and demons that you can fight and capture.

Summon captured enemies to battle as spirit cards: Capture any demons into spirit cards then summon them out into battle as your friends.

Deck building with 100+ spirit cards: Build your deck with demon spirits that you want in your pocket.

10+ Guns and weapons to be used: Blast any foes with a large variety of weapons.

8+ levels for you to explore: Beautiful beach, Volcanic fortress, Lush forest, and more Adventure a huge fantasy world of inferno with 20+ biomes to explore.

Spirit Mancer is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.