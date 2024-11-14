Mindcop from Andre Gareis out now

Dear Villagers and Andre Gareis have announced their non-linear detective game Mindcop is out now for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Gareis is a solo developer who has been working on Mindcop for 6 years, and is a passion project from someone who loves the detective genre. It supports English, German, French, Spanish, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

Some of the key features include:

WHODUNNIT DETECTIVE GAME – Use your Mindcop capabilities to uncover secrets and unravel people’s lies to find the true suspect of this town’s murder.

Use your Mindcop capabilities to uncover secrets and unravel people’s lies to find the true suspect of this town’s murder. MINDSURF – As the Mindcop you can attempt to sneak into the mind of one of the suspects. This plays out as real-time puzzle game. Complete it and explore their « Sea of Thoughts » to get clues and topics to use in conversation.

As the Mindcop you can attempt to sneak into the mind of one of the suspects. This plays out as real-time puzzle game. Complete it and explore their « Sea of Thoughts » to get clues and topics to use in conversation. TIME – You have 5 days to solve this murder and every action comes with a time cost. As the Mindcop, make tough decisions on what is worth your time and what will lead you to dead ends. Choose well and discover two different endings.

“After many years of development, I’m proud to say that this project is now complete,” said Gareis. “I made the game I wanted to make, with hardly any compromises along the way—a rare achievement in game development, and one I’m very grateful for. As a longtime fan of mystery stories, creating Mindcop allowed me to explore the genre from a whole new angle. This game was also my first real venture into narrative writing, and it became a deeply personal journey. Dedicating myself to a single project for so many years has been challenging but incredibly rewarding. I hope Mindcop finds its audience, as it’s something very special to me.”

You can watch the launch trailer for Mindcop below: