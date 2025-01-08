Big Helmet Heroes release date announced for February

Indie dev Exalted Studio has announced the release date for its game, Big Helmet Heroes, and it’s coming on February 6th.

Publisher Dear Villagers confirmed this news today via a press release, and also reminded people that a demo is available now on Steam (for PC) and on Xbox Series S|X. Described as a “zany 3D beat’em up that combines charismatic heroes with unique powers, exhilarating action and beautifully detailed animations”, the game is coming to PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Playable solo or with a friend, whether outdoors or at home, the game offers 29 unique characters to discover and rescue across whimsical levels inspired by childhood fantasies (Knights, Pirates, Mummies, and even Metal Unicorns!), Big Helmet Heroes brings a fresh twist to the 3D beat’em up genre. The game’s meticulous production features numerous characters, each with their own personality and superpowers, as you face off against Goblins using swords, axes, clubs, crossbows, electric fly swatters, and even laser guns! Big Helmet Heroes offers an engaging yet accessible challenge for all audiences. Battle through waves of mischievous villains—including bosses—and, from time to time, even against your partner with an unfortunate push into a precipice! Exalted Studio has poured its heart into this chivalrous adventure to rescue the Princess (who may not be as helpless as she seems…)

The game will cost “24,99€ in the base edition and 29,99€ in the Exalted Edition (includes an art book and OST)”, and pre-orders are now open on all but Switch format, and if you do grab the “Exalted Edition”, you will get 3 days early bird access period for PC (Steam) and on PS5.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Cutting-edge Animation: Immerse yourself in a game that pushes the boundaries of animation. Our state-of-the-art visuals breathe life into each hero and environment, making every battle spectacularly vivid.

Dynamic Combat Styles: Harness the power of 4 distinct combat styles. use your surroundings to your advantage by wielding whimsical and funny weapons.

Co-op Gameplay: Experience the joy of cooperative gameplay in local co-op mode. Tackle enemies together, strategize your next moves, or just enjoy the chaos of battling side by side with your friend.

Expansive, Imaginative Worlds: Explore levels that push the boundaries of creativity, each more surprising and visually stunning than the last. The vibrant backdrops and intricate designs set the stage for unforgettable adventures.

Unique Hero Powers: Each hero comes with their own special abilities that can demolish obstacles and enemies alike. These superpowers are not only unique but also visually explosive, adding an extra layer of excitement to your gameplay.

Big Helmet Heroes is coming to PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on February 6th.