Prime Gaming May: Fallout 3, Tomb Raider, Star Wars, and more

Prime Gaming in May adds plenty of amazing free games to the current line-up, including Fallout 3: GOTY Edition and Tomb Raider: GOTY Edition. There’re also a selection of games coming to Amazon Luna, celebrations on May 4 as part of Star Wars Day, and plenty of deals as part of Amazon Gaming Week.

The full list of Prime Gaming May titles are as follows:

Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition

Dark City: International Intrigue

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Nine Witches: Family Disruption

Electrician Simulator

100 Door Games: Escape from School

Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past

The Forgotten City

For players who own Amazon Luna, there are some big games coming this month, especially some that coincide with Star Wars Day. LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars and LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga are both available to play, which means fans of the greatest franchise of all time can celebrate with two pretty cool titles. Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Trackmania are also available to Amazon Luna owners. Finally, for those in need of that Fallout fix following the success of the TV show, players can get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Fallout: New Vegas on Luna absolutely free.

Amazon Gaming Week is already underway and ends on May 5, meaning players can still take advantage of the various deals and promotions from brands such as Samsung, Acer, Take-Two, and Ubisoft.

There’s plenty going on for Prime Gaming members in May, so it makes sense to make the most of it. With free games and tons of cool discounts and promotions, it’s well worth becoming a member.