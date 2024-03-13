Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection review

Back when the original Star Wars: Battlefront games released, many thought they were two of the best titles set in a galaxy far, far away. I certainly did, so finding out they were being released again in one complete package got me more excited than the thought of a lengthy soak in a Bacta tank following a tussle with some Tusken Raiders. While it doesn’t feature any improvements to its visuals, the collection is still a lot of fun to play, and after the impressive Battlefront titles from EA, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection still holds up almost twenty years later.

There’s a lot of content in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection and instantly you feel like a kid in a candy store. From the wealth of maps to the selection of heroes and villains to play as, you’re going to be overwhelmed in the best way possible. A great place to start is the two campaigns that feature opportunities to take part in many battles across the Star Wars galaxy. The campaign from Star Wars: Battlefront is more a collection of fights from various locations like Naboo and Tatooine, with little in the way of story. It still feels good fighting as a Stormtrooper or Battle Droid, gunning down hundreds of enemy soldiers.

Being a huge fan of The Clone Wars and more specifically the 501st, it was great to replay the campaign from Star Wars: Battlefront II. Each mission features a short cutscene introduction voiced by Temuera Morrison (the voice of Boba Fett in the prequels and face of the Clones) before you dive in and complete various objectives while in the midst of war. It’s a more than serviceable story, and while it doesn’t quite hold up to what we are used to today, there are plenty of cool story beats that are never revealed throughout the movies, including some back story to Aayla Secura’s tragic end during Order 66.

Galactic Conquest was also one of the best modes to play, and going back in for an attempt of complete domination was just as exciting as it ever was. Players fight for control over different planets, and the more you control, the more likely you’ll end up challenging the final planet under the opposition’s control: their base of operations. Battlefront II features the best version of the mode, as it includes a galactic map along with the ability to earn credits which can be spent to purchase new classes of troopers and bonuses for each assault. The second game also features space battles which add some spiciness to proceedings, and again, they still feel impressive to play.

The controls are familiar to anyone who enjoys playing FPS titles. My only issue with Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is how slow it is to turn. There doesn’t seem to be an option to change the sensitivity either, so if you need to shoot at an enemy who’s firing from behind you, the likelihood is you’ll die before you get a chance to pull the trigger on your blaster. You’ll play as soldiers from every side of the war, such as clones, rebels, droids from the Confederacy of Independent Systems, and the Galactic republic.

Different classes allow for different approaches, such as engineers who can repair turrets, snipers who can attack from distance, and heavy gunners who can litter the battlefield with rockets. You’re able to change class at certain spawn points and areas on the map controlled by your army, When you’re in the heated choke points of the map, with blaster fire and grenades everywhere, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is at its best. It’s utter carnage, and despite the slow turning, that thrill that was present in the early 2000s is still a big part of it now.

You’ll also get to play as a multitude of iconic Star Wars characters throughout the game, but specifically in Hero Assault. Two teams take on each other in an effort to get the most eliminations, and most of the time you’ll have a great time picking Jedi and Sith alike, with characters such as Luke and Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu, Count Dooku, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi all available to play as. There are also characters like Princess Leia, Boba Fett, and Chewbacca that don’t wield a lightsaber yet are equally as effective on the field of play.

My first foray in the Death Star was instant nostalgia and filled with tense moments as I squared off against Darth Vader as his son, Luke. It was also a great opportunity to try out the new characters who feature in the game. Dooku’s apprentice Asaajj Ventress has her dual lightsabers, and while Kit Fisto might be a strange choice for the Jedi, it was still cool to play as the Nautolan. I’m just sad we didn’t get Plo Koon or Ahsoka. Maybe in a later update, Aspyr? Regardless, they all play great when it comes to their powers, however, turning is just as much of an issue here as it is when playing as the soldiers.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection provides an authentic experience for Star Wars fans. Whether you’re upset the visuals haven’t been improved, it’s still a great shooter that replicates the excitement of those big scale battles you’ve seen in both the movies and the tv shows. The amount of maps is impressive, and while some of them feel a bit barren, the intensity of warfare makes up for it. Taking the fight to Yavin 4, Coruscant, Bespin, Felucia, and Geonosis never gets old. And while some of the textures are rough, it rarely hampered my enjoyment, allowing me to live out my Star Wars fantasies over and over again.