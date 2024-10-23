New Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered video shows bosses

Aspyr has released a new video for the upcoming title Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, showing off the new-look bosses and map details.

Matthew Ray, Associate Brand Manager at Aspyr took to the Official PlayStation Blog, saying: “Your passion and dedication have been instrumental in revitalizing this beloved series, so today we wanted to share some new information on the game, with a first look at the game’s bosses in their remastered glory, as well as more details on the game’s brand-new map system which is a collaboration between us, the original creators and the community.”

Check out the “boss reveal” video below:

Ray said: “Each boss encounter in Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is designed to challenge the player’s mastery of Raziel’s abilities. Our goal with the character models was to improve the textures as much as we could while ensuring that they blend in with the apocalyptic world.”

One of the biggest changes is the new-look map, on which Ray explained: “In the original versions of the games, players often found themselves wandering the vast, twisting landscapes of Nosgoth, relying heavily on memory and environmental cues to navigate.

The introduction of the Map and Compass marks a thoughtful enhancement that blends modern gameplay conveniences with the preservation of the explorative experience the original titles were known for. The Compass gently nudges the player in the right direction without giving away specific details of where to go or what to do next and the Map is more of a reference tool than a guide.”

There’s also a collection tracker for health and energy pickups, so you don’t wander around unsure if you’ve grabbed all the collectibles in each map area. And of course, if you prefer an original-like experience, the compass can be turned off.

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on December 10th.