Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered announced, coming in December

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics has announced Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered, a new collection of the two beloved games.

It may not be the new game in the series fans are desperate for, but the two original games have been remastered with new control options, a photo mode, upgraded camera, and higher-resolution textures, with Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store, Steam), and Xbox Series S|X on December 10th.

Check out the announcement trailer, and we’ve got the details on the upgraded versions, below, too:

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver with Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered. Immerse yourself in a timeless story of vampires, betrayal and revenge as you traverse the hauntingly beautiful land of Nosgoth in higher fidelity than ever before. Experience these epic adventures your way, with the ability to toggle on-the-fly between the games’ original visuals and remastered graphics, as well as switch between a new modern control scheme and classic controls.

Experience a Legendary Tale of Vampires & Vengeance: Centuries after your master Kain betrayed and executed you, you’ll rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge.

Centuries after your master Kain betrayed and executed you, you’ll rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge. Wield the Powers of a Wraith: Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies.

Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies. Shift Between Realms: The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse these planes to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and vanquish your foes.

The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse these planes to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and vanquish your foes. NEW! Remastered Visuals: Toggle instantly between original graphics and new remastered visuals featuring enhanced textures, models and VFX whenever you choose.

Toggle instantly between original graphics and new remastered visuals featuring enhanced textures, models and VFX whenever you choose. NEW! Modern Controls: Play with classic controls or a new modern control scheme.

Play with classic controls or a new modern control scheme. NEW! Updates & Features: Navigate Nosgoth with a brand-new map and compass, capture your favorite shots with the new photo mode, and hunt for new achievements and trophies.

Navigate Nosgoth with a brand-new map and compass, capture your favorite shots with the new photo mode, and hunt for new achievements and trophies. NEW! Bonus Materials: Explore an interactive lore map, view never-before-seen concept art, and delve into environments from the fabled “Lost Levels.”

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store, Steam), and Xbox Series S|X on December 10th.